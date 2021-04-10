LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $21,096.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,027,517,044 coins and its circulating supply is 966,420,301 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

