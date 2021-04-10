Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLNW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.58 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $444.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 496,236 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.