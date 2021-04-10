Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN opened at $284.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $252.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $286.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

