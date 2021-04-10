Linear (LINA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $239.00 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $555.70 million and $239.00 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,537,279,201 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

