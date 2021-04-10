LINKA Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. LINKA has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $367,993.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

