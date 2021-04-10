Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0149

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $792,142.61 and approximately $17,528.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00289204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.82 or 0.00749245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,331.46 or 0.99490298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00766286 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.