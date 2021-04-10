Liquity Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Day (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $347,042.30 and approximately $1.88 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $16.14 or 0.00026762 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00290809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.67 or 0.00735476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.11 or 1.00864839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.00759183 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.