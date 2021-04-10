Lisk Market Capitalization Tops $881.72 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $6.90 or 0.00011619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $881.72 million and approximately $75.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,680,953 coins and its circulating supply is 127,750,685 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

