Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,306.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $2,306.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $773.60 or 0.01304093 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,278.67 or 0.99928441 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 718,698,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.