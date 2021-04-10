Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.54 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.33 billion and $5.54 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $244.66 or 0.00409862 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

