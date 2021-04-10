Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $115,627.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

