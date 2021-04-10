LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

