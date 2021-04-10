Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.53

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.53 and traded as high as C$70.48. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$70.20, with a volume of 360,941 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.2773783 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

