Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $948,764.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,708,763 coins and its circulating supply is 21,708,751 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.