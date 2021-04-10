LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Tops $1.72 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.72 million and $11.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00065185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003744 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

