Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,921. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.