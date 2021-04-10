LockTrip Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00011266 BTC on popular exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $101.71 million and $111,206.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 810.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.