Loki Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,199.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.70 or 0.03570469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00416604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.03 or 0.01133504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.80 or 0.00492906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00452378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00345160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.