Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is BTR Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Shares of LOW opened at $198.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $198.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

