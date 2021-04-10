Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 8th Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $198.51. 3,168,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,785. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $198.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

