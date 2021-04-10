LPL Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 747,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,470,000 after buying an additional 167,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,727,000 after buying an additional 152,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 567,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,544,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.