LPL Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 22,248.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.