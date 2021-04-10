LPL Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

