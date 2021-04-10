LPL Financial LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.