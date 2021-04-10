LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,284 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.