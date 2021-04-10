LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

