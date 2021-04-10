LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,500,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,712 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Itron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 564,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,843 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

