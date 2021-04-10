LPL Financial LLC Sells 21,696 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Meritor worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Meritor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Meritor by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

