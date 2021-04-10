LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,418 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000.

RFDI opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82.

