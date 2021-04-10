LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAR opened at $177.21 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

