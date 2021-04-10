LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $5.65. LSB Industries shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 148,019 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.