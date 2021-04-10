LTO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.94 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $210.84 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,251,871 coins and its circulating supply is 280,246,594 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

