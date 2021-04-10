Lua Token (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $15.99 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $668,842.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,353,743 coins and its circulating supply is 68,867,184 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

