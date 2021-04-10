Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $112,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $318.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.