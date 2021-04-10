LunchMoney One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,674.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 153.8% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $50,674.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00610135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00037604 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,608,440 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.