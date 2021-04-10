LunchMoney Trading Up 119.7% Over Last 7 Days (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $918,602.52 and $28,747.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 119.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,608,440 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

