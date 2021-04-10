LVZ Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,617 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $59,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

