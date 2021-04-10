LVZ Advisors Inc. Has $127.72 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVZ Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 19.8% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $127,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.