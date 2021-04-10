Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $523,653.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.94 or 0.00612043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037037 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.