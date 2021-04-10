LYNC Network Price Tops $1.36 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One LYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $3,166.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

LYNC Network Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

LYNC Network Coin Trading

