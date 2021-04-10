LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.81 Billion

Brokerages expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce $8.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.51 billion to $39.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

