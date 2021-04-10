Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 237.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Macy’s worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

NYSE M opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

