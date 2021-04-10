MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.27% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $34,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 835,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

