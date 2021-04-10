MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $7.73

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.73 or 0.00012809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

