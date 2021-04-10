MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $543.98 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00293908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00754361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.11 or 0.99490219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.24 or 0.00770866 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

