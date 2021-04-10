Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127.16 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $127.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,214.76 or 0.03733518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00082456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.41 or 0.00619355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031519 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

