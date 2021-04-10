MAN (FRA:MAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.12

MAN SE (FRA:MAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €45.12 ($53.08) and traded as high as €55.80 ($65.65). MAN shares last traded at €55.70 ($65.53), with a volume of 6,715 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.42 and its 200-day moving average is €45.12.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

