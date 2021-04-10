MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $48.36 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $135.59 million and approximately $48.36 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 283,233,104 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

