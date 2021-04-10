Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,164.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,174.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,186.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

