MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.44.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in MarketAxess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.56. 192,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $380.28 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

